Only in Express

Watford handed $5.5m fine over forged funding letter

Watford, who gained promotion to the Premier League from the Championship in 2015, pleaded guilty to the charge, which was presented in June, with the sanction being reduced from 5.7 million pounds due to the club's cooperation.

By: Reuters | Published:August 25, 2017 12:46 pm
Watford have been fined 4.3 million pounds. (Source: Reuters)
Top News

Watford have been fined 4.3 million pounds ($5.51 million) by the English Football League, the governing body for competitions below the Premier League, for the provision of a forged funding letter during owner Gino Pozzo’s takeover in 2014.

Watford, who gained promotion to the Premier League from the Championship in 2015, pleaded guilty to the charge, which was presented in June, with the sanction being reduced from 5.7 million pounds due to the club’s cooperation.

“As soon as this matter was brought to the club’s attention, it reacted swiftly and openly in co-operating with the EFL’s investigation,” Watford said on their website. (www.watfordfc.com)

Concerning matters on the pitch, Watford have announced the signing of Peru international winger Andre Carrillo on a season-long loan deal from Portugal’s Benfica, with an option for a permanent transfer at the end of the season.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read

Best of Express

Live Cricket Scores & Results
Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 24, 201720:00 IST
Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow
<!-- Match 44 -->
25
Zone B - Match 44
FT
23
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
U.P. Yoddha beat Telugu Titans (25-23)
Aug 25, 201720:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
<!-- Match 45 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone A - Match 45
Aug 25, 201721:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
<!-- Match 46 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone B - Match 46

R Ashwin is also part of the ODI team which we are looking at 