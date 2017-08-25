Watford handed $5.5m fine over forged funding letter

Watford have been fined 4.3 million pounds. (Source: Reuters) Watford have been fined 4.3 million pounds. (Source: Reuters)

Watford have been fined 4.3 million pounds ($5.51 million) by the English Football League, the governing body for competitions below the Premier League, for the provision of a forged funding letter during owner Gino Pozzo’s takeover in 2014.

Watford, who gained promotion to the Premier League from the Championship in 2015, pleaded guilty to the charge, which was presented in June, with the sanction being reduced from 5.7 million pounds due to the club’s cooperation.

“As soon as this matter was brought to the club’s attention, it reacted swiftly and openly in co-operating with the EFL’s investigation,” Watford said on their website. (www.watfordfc.com)

Concerning matters on the pitch, Watford have announced the signing of Peru international winger Andre Carrillo on a season-long loan deal from Portugal’s Benfica, with an option for a permanent transfer at the end of the season.

