WATCH VIDEO: Jose Mourinho gave his UEFA Super Cup medal to fan

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho gave his second-place medal from the UEFA Super Cup to a young fan siting in the front row of stadium in Skopje, Macedonia. The Portuguese manager’s side had finished second best to Real Madrid in the game that pits the UEFA Champions League winner against the Europa League winner. Real Madrid won the contest 2-1 with goals from Casemiro and Isco proving decisive for the Spanish champions before Romelu Lukaku reduced the deficit and made the last half an hour important.

As is customary, the team finishing second went up first to receive their medals and mementos from UEFA dignitaries. Mourinho passed his medal to a young, and lucky, boy named Deji before making his way back through the tunnel and into the dressing room.

When queried about the gesture in the post-match press conference, Mourinho said, “Sometimes when I win, I don’t keep the medals – so imagine when I lose! For me, the medal would go to some place in my house; for that kid, it’s the moon – something to keep and remember.”

“It was a little kid with a United shirt. I have no idea where he comes from. I think it’s something he’ll never forget. I repeat: when I win, they don’t mean much, so imagine when I lose!”

This is not the first time that Mourinho has handed a fan his medal. The ex-Chelsea manager threw his winners’ medal into the crowd following their Premier League triumph in 2006. Later in 2015 he gave away his second-place Community shield memento.

José Mourinho gives his medal to a fan in the crowd. Top gesture 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/bUipyhkQ8l — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) August 8, 2017

Manchester United will begin their Premier League campaign against West Ham United at Old Trafford.

