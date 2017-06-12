Watch the best five goals of the week

Michael Bradley scored a spectacular goal against Mexico. (Source: Reuters) Michael Bradley scored a spectacular goal against Mexico. (Source: Reuters)

Although the club season has come to an end with winners declared for the various leagues, football fans are enjoying watching their favourite players in their national colours.

The last week saw multiple International matches including World Cup qualifiers as well as friendlies. From Superclasico to other exciting matches like France vs Sweden and England vs Scotland, we have selected five extraordinary goals that are a must watch for all football fans.

Here are the five best goals of the week:

The best of the week, that has generated much talk on social media, has to be Michael Bradley’s wonder goal against Mexico. The US captain intercepted the ball in midfield in the sixth minute, ran forward and on noticing the goalkeeper out of position, shot the ball from 40 yards for a sensational opening goal.

France’s Oliver Giroud scored an incredible goal in the World Cup qualifier against Sweden. The Arsenal forward recieved the ball just inside the left-side of the area and smashed a strike that went spinning into the corner of the goalpost, leaving the goalkeeper helpless.

Even though his equaliser was not as great as Bradley’s wonder goal for US, Carlos Vela’s goal was good enough to stop Bradley from taking all the limelight and ease the pressure off Mexico.

Lorenzo Insigne produced a masterpiece of a goal to set Italy win 5-0 over Liechtenstein on Sunday in their World Cup qualifiers.

A header by Hordur Magnusson in the 90th minute helped modest Iceland beat Croatia and show the world that they still have the knack for pulling off an upset.

