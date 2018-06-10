WATCH: Sunil Chhetri scores two brilliant goals to hand India Intercontinental Cup title

Sunil Chhetri celebrates India’s win over Kenya at the Intercontinental Cup final match in Mumbai. (Source: AP) Sunil Chhetri celebrates India’s win over Kenya at the Intercontinental Cup final match in Mumbai. (Source: AP)

India swept aside Kenya at the Mumbai Sports Arena on Sunday to lift the Intercontinental Cup at the Mumbai Football Arena as Sunil Chhetri scored a brace to help his side beat the visitors 2-0. With the second goal of the match, Chhetri equalled Lionel Messi’s record of 64 International goals, second highest by current list of players.

The first goal came after seven minutes into the final match in Mumbai – a flick from a free-kick taken by Anirudh Thapa. Kenyan defender Bernard Oginga gave away a silly free-kick to India for a high-boot on Chhetri after throw in by Pritam Kotal. The 20-year-old Thapa took the free-kick just outside the box and Chhetri connected the ball into the left-corner of the net.

1-0 Sunil Chhetri Goal India VS Kenya World Intercontinental Cup https://t.co/86eRjuPtc6 — Football (@ifootball16) 10 June 2018

In the 28th minute, Chhetri doubled the lead as he tracked a long-ball by Anas Edathodika, controlled the ball nicely on his chest between Kenyan defenders Jockins Atudo and Micheal Kibwage before firing in a low left-footer from inside the box which gave absolutely no chance to keeper Patrick Matasi.

India 2 – 0 Kenya https://t.co/TD2XTom5R6 — Football (@ifootball16) 10 June 2018

The Indian skipper had a chance to make it 3-0 and score another hat-trick but he shot over the bar off a free-kick in the 43rd minute. Chhetri’s eighth goal of the tournament gave India the Intercontinenetal title and this is how the Blue Tigers celebrated:

Chhetri and Messi are currently in joint 21st in the all-time list of goal scorers. The Indian is just one goal below former Chelsea and Ivory Coast stalwart Didier Drogba.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd