WATCH: Real Madrid celebrate with the Super Cup trophy in dressing room

Real Madrid celebrate with the Super Cup trophy in dressing room

Real Madrid players celebrated in the dressing room as Marcelo is seen opening a champagne bottle as the players pose with the latest trophy in their kitty. Madrid beat Manchester United 2-1 in UEFA Super Cup final.

August 10, 2017
Real Madrid's Marcelo holds aloft the trophy as they celebrate winning the super cup final.
Goals from Casemiro and Isco helped Real Madrid retain their UEFA Super Cup trophy on Tuesday against Europa League champions Manchester United. Madrid beat the Premier League side 2-1 in the Republic of Macedonia.

The players were thrilled to win their first trophy of the season, despite a lackluster pre-season. In the absence of their star striker Cristiano Ronaldo, the pre-season began with a defeat to United. It was then followed by another dangerous defeat to Manchester City where they lost 4-1 to Pep Guardiola’s men.

If that was not enough for Zinedine Zidane, his men again went down to Spanish rivals Barcelona in a thrilling El Clasico that finished with 3-2.

Los Blancos celebrated in the dressing room as Marcelo is seen opening a champagne bottle as the players pose with the latest trophy in their kitty.

Romelu Lukaku also scored in his proper debut match but it was not enough for United to win. While Real Madrid had won the Champions League trophy, Jose Mourinho’s side got the better of Ajax in the final of Europa League.

Madrid finished the last season at the top of the Spanish league with 93 points, three points ahead of trailing rivals Barcelona. Under French manager Zinedine Zidane, they also retained their Champions League trophy.

Real Madrid will now play El Clasico on Sunday while United begin their Premier League season against West Ham on Saturday.

