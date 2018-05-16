WATCH: Marcelo son’s viral video shows it runs in the family as he wins Real Madrid header challenge

Marcelo’s son with Real Madrid players including his dad. Marcelo’s son with Real Madrid players including his dad.

Real Madrid’s left back Marcelo’s son Enzo Vieira went viral on social media, as he successfully completed the bin challenge with help from Zinedine Zidane’s men.

In a video posted by the Brazilian defender, Enzo exchanged headers with 11 Real Madrid players in succession, including his father, sitting on a dressing room bench. Enzo, who plays for Spanish giants’ junior team, concluded the challenge by sending a header to captain Sergio Ramos before landing the ball in the bin.

Marcelo uploaded a video of the challenge on his official Instagram account with the caption, “Daddy’s pride!! @enzoalvesv. This is a family here. @realmadrid”

Los Blancos take on Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League final on the night of May 26 in Kiev’s Olympic Stadium after they beat Bayern Munich 4-3 on aggregate in the semi-final. This will be Zidane’s side’s third successive Champions League final and if Real Madrid win it, they will become the first team to do so since the beginning of the European competition in 1992.

Zindane revealed last week that he is facing a selection headache for his starting 11 ahead of the final. “It will be a pain in the head to pick an 11 for the Champions League final,” he said.

