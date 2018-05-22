WATCH: Marcelo replicates header challenge with son Enzo’s teammates

Marcelo finished the header challenge with his son Enzo’s teammates. Marcelo finished the header challenge with his son Enzo’s teammates.

After Marcelo’s son Enzo became a hit on social media with the header challenge with Real Madrid players, the left-back decided to go to his son’s dressing room and pull off the same challenge with Enzo’s teammates.

Last week, Enzo, who plays for Spanish giants’ junior team, concluded the challenge by sending a header to captain Sergio Ramos before landing the ball in the bin.

This time Marcelo decided to walk into his son’s dressing room and finish the challenge with Enzo’s teammates. Here is the video:

After his son’s challenge with madrid team,marcelo did the challenge with his son’s mates ?? Ballers pic.twitter.com/2EXGIniUzK — K13V (@KroosEdition) 21 May 2018

Explaining the idea behind the video, Marcelo was quoted by Marca saying, “He always comes to training with me. I was playing with Casemiro and he told me, ‘I can do 15 heads-up with your son.’ So I told Enzo, ‘Son, we are doing to do 25!’ and we did do 25. The players stayed and we then tried to do it many times. Enzo is eight years old and for a professional player even to be able to do that is difficult.”

On why Keylor Navas did not participate in the challenge, Marcelo explained, “With Navas, a lot of people said it was because he was a goalkeeper [that he was left out] but he was dealing with the medical staff and had only arrived into the room.”

Los Blancos take on Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League final on the night of May 26 in Kiev’s Olympic Stadium after they beat Bayern Munich 4-3 on aggregate in the semi-final. This will be Zidane’s side’s third successive Champions League final and if Real Madrid win it, they will become the first team to do so since the beginning of the European competition in 1992.

