Want to be on the plane to Russia this summer, says England’s Jack Butland

Jack Butland has his eyes set on the England No 1 jersey for the World Cup qualifiers against Malta and Slovakia and said that everyone knows that he wants it. The Stokes keeper added that he has been playing well and hopes of getting the reward.

“Everyone knows being No 1 is what I want. But you’ve got to earn it,” Butland said in a report by Dailymail. “Hopefully I’m on my way to doing that. We’ll see what happens. I feel good, I feel I’m playing well. I’ll go away with hopes of getting some game time, but it’s really a case of doing as well as I can during the week, and putting my name in the hat.”

“I’ve got some fierce competition. I always look forward to going away with England and training with the other boys. I’ll try and do whatever I can to be in the goal.”

“I’m still young, I’ve got plenty of time left,” added Butland. “There’s no rush, there is no feeling of having to make up on lost time. I feel fit and back to where I was before. I’ve had injuries, I’ve had tough times, I’ve missed European Championships, but the big one is being on that plane to Russia this summer, that’s what I want.”

In comparison to Butland, Joe Hart has conceded 10 goals in three Premier League matches this season.

