Volunteer programme registration for FIFA U-17 World Cup closes to great response

The volunteer programme registration for the FIFA U-17 World Cup received an overwhelming response with 29,358 football enthusiasts between the age of 18 and 72 submitting their applications. The figure represents one of the highest ever for a volunteer initiative in India’s history and is the highest figure ever received in the history of the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Interest from international applicants was equally immense, with the Local Organising Committee receiving applications from 84 countries in total.

New Delhi drove the way with 11.83 percent of the total registrations. Kochi was the clear winner for city of choice with 38.27 percent, followed by Delhi and Mumbai with 16.95 and 13.69 percent respectively.

Thanking everyone for the overwhelming response, All India Football Federation president and chairman of the LOC, Praful Patel said, “The response to the volunteer programme has been so heartening to see, I thank everyone who has registered to be a volunteer for this landmark moment in Indian football.

“With the same enthusiasm and support of these volunteers, we are confident of making this a tournament worth remembering for everyone.”

Speaking about the selection process of the volunteers, tournament director Javier Ceppi added, “The quantity, as well as the quality of the applications received, has been remarkable.

“The competition will be tough and I urge all the shortlisted applicants to put their best foot forward during the interviews.

“Also, we have created a unique form of digital volunteering through which e-volunteers will be able to support the tournament anytime and anywhere by being part of an exclusive digital community which will be administrated by the LOC.

Approximately 1,500 volunteers will be involved in hosting the FIFA U-17 World Cup across the six host cities.

