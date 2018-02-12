  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News
  • Vladimir Putin meets FIFA president Gianni Infantino to discuss World Cup

Vladimir Putin meets FIFA president Gianni Infantino to discuss World Cup

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with FIFA president Gianni Infantino on Monday to discuss World Cup preparations.

By: AP | Published: February 12, 2018 11:31 pm
Vladimir Putin, Vladimir Putin Russia, Russia Vladimir Putin, Gianni Infantino, Gianni Infantino FIFA, World Cup 2018, sports news, football, Indian Express Vladimir Putin had been scheduled to host Gianni Infantino at his residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi but he stayed in the capital following Sunday’s plane crash near Moscow. (Source: AP)
Related News

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with FIFA president Gianni Infantino on Monday to discuss World Cup preparations.

Putin had been scheduled to host Infantino at his residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi but he stayed in the capital following Sunday’s plane crash near Moscow which killed all 71 people on board.

Russian news agencies said Infantino offered his condolences to Putin over the plane crash.

On a trip to Vietnam last week, Infantino praised preparations for the World Cup that will start in June. He said that “we’ll experience the best World Cup ever this summer in Russia.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Live Cricket Scores & Results
Most Read

Best of Express

Your name never stands for anything, only performances do. I need to prove it to everyone and myself that I can perform well again 
indian super league 2017 schedule

indian super league 2017 points table