Vitolo seals controversial move to Atletico Madrid via Las Palmas

The 27-year-old Spain international has agreed a deal with Atletico Madrid until June 2022. (Source: File) The 27-year-old Spain international has agreed a deal with Atletico Madrid until June 2022. (Source: File)

Atletico Madrid announced on Wednesday the signing of Sevilla winger Vitolo, who will play at Las Palmas until January because of the capital club’s ban on registering players, resolving a complex transfer saga.

Despite the Las Palmas sporting director last week saying the deal would take place, Vitolo agreed to sign a contract extension with Sevilla, which their president Jose Castro announced on Monday.

However, according to Spanish media outlets, the winger changed his mind after a phone call from Atletico Madrid late on Tuesday.

Vitolo appeared at La Liga’s offices on Wednesday to pay his own release fee of 37.5 million euros, funded by Atletico, according to Marca, which enabled him to sign for former side Las Palmas, where he will remain until he can join his new club.

The 27-year-old Spain international has agreed a deal with Atletico until June 2022. “Vitolo is a player with extensive experience and quality, who has played for Spain 11 times and become one of the most dangerous players in La Liga in recent seasons,” said an Atletico statement.

Atletico’s new signing won the Europa League three times with Sevilla, in 2014, 2015 and 2016. The Madrid side are not allowed to register new players until January 2018 owing to a FIFA transfer ban for signing minors.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App