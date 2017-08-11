Latest News

Virgil Van Dijk to miss Southampton opener with virus

When asked whether Virgil Van Dijk was available for selection, Mauricio Pellegrino replied: "No, no, because this week he was with some trouble with a virus. He couldn't train the last two days.

Southampton centre back Virgil van Dijk will miss their Premier League opener at home to Swansea City on Saturday with a virus, manager Mauricio Pellegrino has said.

The 26-year-old Dutch international handed in a transfer request on Monday after expressing disappointment at the club’s refusal to listen to offers for him.

When asked whether Van Dijk was available for selection, Pellegrino replied: “No, no, because this week he was with some trouble with a virus. He couldn’t train the last two days.

“We are expecting him to come back to train with us because we need the player. “Hopefully he can change his point of view. The club was clear from the beginning with the player. We cannot control every single situation.

Virgil is part of our club. He has a contract but we are now waiting.” Van Dijk has been heavily linked with Liverpool in the current transfer window, although the Merseyside club officially ended their interest after Southampton reported them to the Premier League for an illegal approach in June.

