Vincent Kompany scores as Manchester City climb to third with Southampton victory

Manchester City scored three past Southampton to maintain their place in the top-four.

By: Reuters | Updated: April 16, 2017 1:33 am
Vincent Kompany headed home his first league goal since August 2015 following two injury-ravaged seasons in the 55th minute. (Source: Reuters)

Vincent Kompany was among the scorers as Manchester City beat Southampton 3-0 to climb above Liverpool into third in the Premier League on Saturday.

After an entertaining yet goalless first half, City’s captain Kompany headed home his first league goal since August 2015 following two injury-ravaged seasons in the 55th minute.

City’s array of attacking talents had been well-marshalled by Southampton until Leroy Sane, unlucky to have a first-half penalty appeal waved away, converted Kevin de Bruyne’s pass to finish a superb counter attack in the 77th minute.

Sergio Aguero headed home a third three minutes later to seal an impressive away win for Pep Guardiola’s side.

With six games remaining City have 64 points, one more than fourth-placed Liverpool, who visit West Bromwich Albion on Sunday. Southampton, meanwhile, sit safely in mid-table with 40 points from 31 games.

