Latest News
  • Vincent Kompany pleased with Manchester City display despite Chelsea defeat

Vincent Kompany pleased with Manchester City display despite Chelsea defeat

Fourth-placed Manchester City controlled possession and had more shots on target than their opponents.

By: Reuters | Published:April 6, 2017 3:40 pm
Vincent Kompany, Vincent Kompany Manchester City, Manchester City Vincent Kompany, Vincent Kompany matches, sports news, sports, football news, Football, Indian Express Vincent Kompany played for 90 minutes in a league game for the first time in a year. (Source: AP)

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany believes his side put up a dominant display in their Premier League clash against leaders Chelsea despite losing 2-1 at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

Fourth-placed City controlled possession and had more shots on target than their opponents. However, a first-half brace from Eden Hazard helped Chelsea retain a seven-point lead at the top of the standings.

“Obviously, we are not happy but I can’t say I’m disappointed with the performance,” Kompany told reporters. “We are disappointed we couldn’t win the game. “Other than that, it was a good performance. Physically, we stood up to the challenge and we dominated the game.

Kompany, who played 90 minutes in a league game for the first time in a year, said City were ready to fight for a top-four finish to qualify for Champions League next season. City will also face Arsenal in an FA Cup semi-final on April 23, which is their only hope for a silverware in manager Pep Guardiola’s first season at the club.

“Regarding our position, it will be a fight until the end for us,” Kompany added.

“Our target (now) is Champions League and hopefully, getting to the final of the FA Cup.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

Best of Express

30th march will be remembered as world apology day 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

2nd T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 6, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Mumbai Indians

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

3rd T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 7, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

4th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 8, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

5th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 8, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

6th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 9, 2017 .

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Lions

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad