Villarreal opens probe into Ruben Semedo’s reported arrest

According to reports, Ruben Semedo was taken into custody early Tuesday for allegedly being involved in a hostile confrontation with another man last week.

By: AP | Madrid | Published: February 21, 2018 9:28 am
villarreal, ruben semedo, ruben semedo arrest, ruben semedo charges, football news Ruben Semedo defending against Barcelona’s Lionel Messi. (File)
Spanish club Villarreal says it is investigating the actions of defender Ruben Semedo after reports that he was arrested for a violent incident. The club said it is “highly concerned” about the issue and “will take the appropriate disciplinary actions with utmost rigor based on the seriousness of the events.”

The statement was released after Spanish media reported that the Portuguese player was taken into custody early Tuesday for allegedly being involved in a hostile confrontation with another man last week.

Police did not immediately confirm Semedo’s arrest.

