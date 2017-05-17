Vijay Goel’s bloopers give U-17 World Cup ticket launch an unintended punchline

Vijay Goel got Carles Puyol’s Champions League winning years with Barcelona wrong. Vijay Goel got Carles Puyol’s Champions League winning years with Barcelona wrong.

Amid the fanfare around the launch of ticket sales for the 2017 FIFA under-17 football world cup to be held in India later this year, there was some unintended fun too as Sports Minister Vijay Goel dribbled his way through a blooper-riddled speech that left quite a few embarrassed.

To start with, Goel said, “Indian players will give their breast,” leaving the crowd including the media, fans and officials, in splits.

‘Indian Players Will Give Their Breast’ Honorable Sports Minister Of India @VijayGoelBJP During #U17WorldCup Ticket Launch #IndianFootball — Suraj Pandey (@Bycyclekick) 16 May 2017

To add to it, he pronounced the name of Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta wrong. The biggest factual error in the speech came when the Central Minister said that Puyol won the UEFA Champions League title with Barcelona in 2006 and 2010. In reality, the football legend achieved those titles with the Spanish leaders in 2006, 2009 and 2011.

When the Union Minister was asked on the possibility of calling Portugal captain and Real Madrid’s star striker Cristiano Ronaldo for a visit to India, he said, “Of course, I think the global superstars of football will come to India and we would love to have them to come here. India will get a huge push in football with such visits.”

Spain and Barcelona legend Carles Puyol was in the capital on Monday to launch the ticket sales for the upcoming FIFA U-17 World Cup being hosted by India. The Spaniard handed over the first ticket to Gouri Bhaduri, grand daughter-in-law of Shibdas Bhaduri, the 1911 Mohun Bagan captain who defeated an English side for the first time. “I am extremely happy to be here in India. It’s my first time here. It’s a great occasion,” said Puyol.

