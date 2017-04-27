Video technology to be used for World Cup 2018, says FIFA chief Gianni Infantino

“We will use video refereeing because we’ve had nothing but positive feedback so far,” said Gianni Infantino. “We will use video refereeing because we’ve had nothing but positive feedback so far,” said Gianni Infantino.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has said that video refereeing will be used for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia as they have received only positive feedback for the same.

Technology in football or Video Assistant Referee (VAR) helps in reviewing goals, penalties and even red cards within split seconds. FIFA had introduced VAR last year in December as trial during the club World Cup in Japan. Since then, it has been used in International friendlies as well as a few domestic competitions like Australia’s A League.

“We will use video refereeing because we’ve had nothing but positive feedback so far. It should that not happen that, in 2017, almost everyone in the stadium or at home will see in seconds if the referee made a mistake, and the only one who can not see is the referee,” Infantino said in an interview to Brazilian newspaper O Globo.

Spain’s friendly against France in March was the last time technology in football was successfully used after it cancelled Antoine Griezmann’s offside goal. Prior to that, it was used in a friendly between France and Italy.

VAR was a hot topic last week after a controversial Champions League quarterfinals match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. Two major decisions taken by the referee turned the match against the visitors – Arturo Vidal’s unfair booking that left Bayern with 10-men and two goals not being declared offside by Cristiano Ronaldo in the extra time.

Meanwhile, video technology is also expected to be used in the English football from August.

