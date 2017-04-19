Calls for added technology in football grow louder after controversial Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich contest

Two goals by Cristiano Ronaldo during the extra time were overlooked by the referee. (Source: AP) Two goals by Cristiano Ronaldo during the extra time were overlooked by the referee. (Source: AP)

Real Madrid beat Bayern Munich 4-2 in the second leg of the Champions League quarter final on Tuesday night to advance to the semi-finals for the seventh successive season. However their perfect night was marred by controversies.

The exciting evening that did not leave fans all over the world with time to even blink saw almost everything – six goals including a hat-trick to a red card, records being broken, offsides not declared, unfair cautions and no cautions when deserved.

Two major decisions went against the referee. The first was giving Arturo Vidal a second yellow card in the 84th minute for a tackle that looked clean. A consequence of that was a weak 10-man Bayern who failed to stop Real to score three goals in extra time. Two of the goals by Cristiano Ronaldo, which were taken from offside positions, were overlooked by the referee, resulting in a major blow for the Germans.

It does not seem fair to the ‘robbed’ Bayern, in Vidal’s words, whose hopes of qualifying for the semifinals came crashing after they lost to Real by a 6-3 aggregate.

These glaring errors could have been easily avoided if there was Video Assistant Referee (VAR) or technology in football. Not only would it have avoided embarrassment for the referee but also on field drama after a wrong decision and anger among fans of the unfavoured side.

While many sports have embraced technology in their games, it is unbelievable how a competition of this margin still does not have video technology that will give the correct decision within seconds or at least after having a proper look. FIFA had announced its trial last year for confusions on red cards, goals and penalties and it has seen a positive impact on the international matches. The last time it was successfully used was in March when Spain played and won a friendly against France after the VAR cancelled Antoine Griezmann’s goal because the Frenchman was offside.

A disappointed Carlo Ancelotti admitted the necessity of the VAR technology after the match. “We had thought of everything going into this game – except the referee. It’s a pity, because it was the perfect game otherwise,” he told told Mediaset Premium.

“The referee probably wasn’t up to the task. The officials tonight simply got it wrong. I had never been in favour of VAR technology, but I must admit it’s necessary now. It shouldn’t be happening at this level and I hope the referees will be helped by technology as soon as possible.”

Even former Bayern midfielder Owen Hargreaves came out to say that not having technology at this stage is completely unbelievable. “Why do we not have technology in football? It is unacceptable,” he told BT Sport.

