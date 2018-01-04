Victor Valdes hints at private retirement from football

Victor Valdes made 28 appearances for Middlesbrough before leaving the club in May 2017. (Reuters file) Victor Valdes made 28 appearances for Middlesbrough before leaving the club in May 2017. (Reuters file)

Former Barcelona great Victor Valdes became the first big player to call curtains on his footballing career in 2018 as he signalled at a private retirement by deleting all his social media accounts. Before deleting his Twitter account, the 35-year old tweeted, “Thanks to everybody” as the final post along with an image of a path.

Valdes, who had an unsuccessful stint with Louis Van Gaal’s Manchester United from 2015 to 2016, was without a club after he left Middlesbrough in May 2017 after the club was relegated from Premier League. He made 28 appearances for the club in a year.

He was also sent to loan to the Dutch club Standard Liège during his time at United but did not find much success there either. His best time in football came with Barca, the club which gave the start to his career.

The former Spanish international spent a year at Barcelona C in 2000, climbing up the ladders over the years and finally breaking into the senior ranks in 2002. He made 387 appearances for the senior Blaugrana side in which he went on to win 6 La Liga titles and 3 UEFA Champions League trophy in 2006, 2009 and 2011.

Barcelona gave a tribute to the player on their website, posting a video on their website showing his career highlights along with the caption “Thank-you Victor”.

Valdes also won the FIFA World Cup with Spain in 2010 and was also part of the Spain squad that won the UEFA Euro Cup in 2012.

