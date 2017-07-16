Victor Lindelof has moved to Manchester United from Portuguese club Benfica. Victor Lindelof has moved to Manchester United from Portuguese club Benfica.

Victor Lindelof’s transfer to Manchester United has proved beneficial for Vasteras, who sold the defender to Benfica for 100,000 euros back in 2011. The 22-year-old has single-handedly solved many problems for the third-tier Swedish club, who were recently on the brink of bankruptcy.

Thanks to a clause in his 35 million euro contract with United, Vasteras will be receiving a huge financial windfall. Chairwoman Christina Liffner said in an interview to Reuters that the club can look into building an academy. “Absolutely, it’s a safety net. Now I don’t have to lie there sleepless the day before the wages are paid,” she said. “We have said that we want to build an academy. What does that cost per year? We can put aside that much in a special account that can only be used for that.”

“They said that they had renegotiated Victor’s contract and that our old agreement wasn’t valid anymore,” Liffner said. “In the end we negotiated a new contract and there is a confidentiality clause in it, but everyone understands that we had to go down a bit,” she said.

Had the original contract stood, Vasteras would have received seven million euros for Lindelof’s tranfer to United. But the club was still happy to settle for less than nothing. “We’re definitely not going to go out and speculate, but if we got one percent (interest) or even a half, on a considerable sum of money, that’s still more money,” Liffner said.

“He gets the maximum out of his talent, much as I did as a player,” said the 46-year-old. “He’s going to surprise some people with his simplicity. To play simply is the hardest thing for many players. Benfica is a big club, but Manchester United is a gigantic club. He’s been bought for big money, so there will be less patience … but he can deliver. I have no doubts about that.”

