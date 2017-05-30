Very proud to have been part of this journey: Marc-Andre ter Stegen to Luis Enrique

Marc-Andre ter Stegen called winning nine trophies in three seasons an incredible achievement. (Source: Instragram) Marc-Andre ter Stegen called winning nine trophies in three seasons an incredible achievement. (Source: Instragram)

Marc-Andre ter Stegen paid tribute to outgoing manager Luis Enrique, who is ending his term with Barcelona after three glorious seasons.

In an Instagram post, Ter Stegen said that he began his career in 2014 under him, winning nine trophies including a treble. Calling it an incredible achievement, he wrote, “I began my @fcbarcelona career in 2014 with you as my manager. You led this special team to 9 trophies in 3 seasons, including the treble: An incredible achievement.”

He further wrote under the picture of him and the manager that he was very proud to have been a part of this journey, wishing the Spanish manager and his family happiness in the future. “I’m very proud to have been part of this journey, as an athlete and a person. Thank-You “Mister” for everything. I wish you all the best on your next chapter, with lots of happiness for you and your family. Gracias! #ForeverLucho,” he wrote.

Barcelona extended the contract of the goalkeeper until June 2022. The Copa del Rey winners have already renewed the contracts of Javier Mascherano, Luis Suarez, Neymar, Sergio Busquets and Ivan Rakitic but are still working on new deals for Andres Iniesta and Lionel Messi.

On Sunday, the club appointed Athletic Bilbao manager Ernesto Valverde to replace Enrique. The Catalan giants won a treble of the Copa Del Rey, La Liga and UEFA Champions League in Enrique’s first season in charge.

