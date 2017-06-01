Very few people know that Bundesliga has widespread following in India: Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Bundesliga has a widespread following in India. (Source: PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Bundesliga has a widespread following in India. (Source: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the German football league has a vast following in India. He was speaking during a joint press interaction with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Prime Minister Modi is on a four nation tour, visiting Germany, Spain, Russia and France.

Praising the sports culture of the Germans, who are currently the FIFA World Cup champions, Modi said that Bundesliga is widely followed in India. He also said that bilateral cooperation will extend in sports between the two countries, adding that the youth in India could well benefit from Germany’s strong football training skills. Germany currently holds four World Cup titles. In this season, Bayern Munich were declared the champions of Bundesliga 2017 — for the fifth consecutive time.

“Very few people would know that Bundesliga has a widespread following in India,” he said in his speech, as the two countries concluded by signing several key MoUs and agreements focusing on youth development.

India is set to host the Under-17 World Cup this year at eight venues in the country that have been finalised. The football gala is set to be one of the major football tournament taking place in the country. Football legend Carles Puyol visited the capital Delhi as well as Mumbai to promote the U-17 tournament, that will begin in October this year. FIFA has promised visits by other renowned personalities from the world of football as the competition draws nearer.

