Valencia sign defender Gabriel Paulista from Arsenal

Spanish club Valencia have completed the signing of defender Gabriel Paulista from Premier League side Arsenal on a five-year contract, both clubs said on Friday.

By: Reuters | Published:August 19, 2017 2:19 am
Spanish club Valencia have completed the signing of defender Gabriel Paulista from Premier League side Arsenal on a five-year contract, both clubs said on Friday.

The 26-year-old centre back joined Arsenal from Spain’s Villareal in 2015 and has made 64 appearances for the London side, winning two FA Cup titles and one Community Shield.

“We would like to thank Gabriel for his contribution to the club and to wish him well for his return to La Liga with Valencia,” Arsenal said on their website. (www.arsenal.com)

The Brazilian moves back to Spain for an undisclosed fee and will remain at the La Liga club until 2022, with a termination clause worth 80 million euros ($93.98 million).

