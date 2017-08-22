Only in Express

Valencia defender Joao Cancelo joins Inter Milan on loan

Italian media reported that the 23-year-old has joined Inter in exchange for French midfielder Geoffrey Kongdobia, who joined Valencia on loan on Monday.

By: Reuters | Published:August 22, 2017 11:35 pm
The Milan-based club has the option to make Joao Cancelo's move permanent for a reported fee of 35 million euros ($41 million).
Valencia defender Joao Cancelo has joined Inter Milan on a one-year loan deal, the Serie A club said on Tuesday (www.inter.it).

The Milan-based club has the option to make the Portugal international’s move permanent for a reported fee of 35 million euros ($41 million).

“I intend to settle in as quickly as possible, I’m a player who likes to help my team mates and I’ll give my all for Inter,” said Cancelo, capped five times by Portugal.

