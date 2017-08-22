Valencia defender Joao Cancelo joins Inter Milan on loan

The Milan-based club has the option to make Joao Cancelo’s (not pictured) move permanent for a reported fee of 35 million euros ( million). (Source: Reuters) The Milan-based club has the option to make Joao Cancelo’s (not pictured) move permanent for a reported fee of 35 million euros ( million). (Source: Reuters)

Valencia defender Joao Cancelo has joined Inter Milan on a one-year loan deal, the Serie A club said on Tuesday (www.inter.it).

Italian media reported that the 23-year-old has joined Inter in exchange for French midfielder Geoffrey Kongdobia, who joined Valencia on loan on Monday.

The Milan-based club has the option to make the Portugal international’s move permanent for a reported fee of 35 million euros ($41 million).

“I intend to settle in as quickly as possible, I’m a player who likes to help my team mates and I’ll give my all for Inter,” said Cancelo, capped five times by Portugal.

