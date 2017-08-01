UTT format was tough for fan engagement, says Sharath Kamal

DHFL Maharashtra United’s Harmeet Desai said playing a pro league in India was a dream come true. (Source: PTI) DHFL Maharashtra United’s Harmeet Desai said playing a pro league in India was a dream come true. (Source: PTI)

India’s first-ever professional TT league — Ultimate Table Tennis — will have a dwelling challenge before the commencement of the next season as top paddlers and administrators feel that the format of the league was a bit of a drag. The inaugural edition comprised nine three-game matches in a race to 14 points, eventually a game lasting four hours.

India’s one of the finest paddler Sharath Kamal, who played for RP-SG Mavericks, feels because of nine matches it was difficult for fan engagement.

“It is something I have already conveyed to the organisers (11EVEN Sports). Nine matches were a bit too much. It took about four hours for the entire tie to get over, therefore making it tougher for fan engagement,” Sharath told PTI.

“I think keeping the tie duration under three hours can be the way forward. Having said that, there are bound to be some issues in the first year. The event overall was world class and made the Indian table tennis players feel special in their own country like never before,” said the world number 43 further.

DHFL Maharashtra United’s Harmeet Desai said playing a pro league in India was a dream come true, adding that the length of the league could have been longer.

“Three weeks was a bit on the shorter side I felt. The leagues in Europe take place for a longer period. However, the overall feedback has been very positive. UTT is a much-needed boost to Indian table tennis and the players. Even the foreign players went back a happy lot. I am confident more foreigners will turn up for the second season,” Desai said.

Former Indian player Kamlesh Mehta, who is now a director at 11EVEN Sports, welcomed the response from all quarters.

“The league finished on Sunday and we have already started working on season two. We have received a general feedback on the format and we are very much open to changes. In consultation with the broadcaster, we will work out a way to ensure the format is more engaging for the fans,” said Mehta.

Mumbai and Chennai were the two cities which managed to attract spectators interest at the venue while in New Delhi not even 1000 turned up to watch the action.

“You can’t expect everything to go right in the first season. Other than the format, the organisers will have to work towards bringing in more people at the venue,” said a TTFI official, who requested anonymity.

