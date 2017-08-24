Use of glucocorticoids should be stopped completely: Fifa’s former chief medical officer

Jiri Dvorak, has claimed that the steroids used by players like Carlos Tevez, Dirk Kuyt and Gabriel Heinze should be banned. (Source: youtube) Jiri Dvorak, has claimed that the steroids used by players like Carlos Tevez, Dirk Kuyt and Gabriel Heinze should be banned. (Source: youtube)

Fifa’s former chief medical officer, Jiri Dvorak, has claimed that the steroids used by players like Carlos Tevez, Dirk Kuyt and Gabriel Heinze should be banned. It may be recalled here that a couple of days earlier documents revealed by a hacker group stated that the above-mentioned footballers were among the 25 players who were given permission to take therapeutic use exemption (TUE).

Stating that glucocorticoids cause long-term damage, he said to BBC, “It is a very potent drug. There can be serious side-effects. They can cover the symptoms but it is the long-term effect I am concerned about. At the moment, with an application for use, they are allowed. As a physician, I am against glucocorticoids – their use should be stopped – full stop. The lesson is not being learnt.

Recalling the earlier, process, he said, “We had quite a strict process. We required full documentation to support the application, including medical documents. There were justified medical declarations to support the exemptions.”

“We were happy everything was declared. But sometimes it depends on how the doctor is feeling whether he prescribes the steroids.”, Dvorak said and added, “I was always warning about the use of them and trying to educate people.”

Expressing confidene in Fifa’s current system, he added, “I don’t think Fifa has changed the process since I left, so I am not worried that the system is being abused. When I look at other sports, like athletics and tournaments like the Olympics, compared to World Cups, we had far fewer TUEs in football.”

