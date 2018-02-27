Usain Bolt to play at Old Trafford in June

Usain Bolt announced on Tuesday that he would play at the Old Trafford on June 10. (Source: File) Usain Bolt announced on Tuesday that he would play at the Old Trafford on June 10. (Source: File)

It is official. The wait is finally over as the greatest athlete to ever run track will now play the most popular sport in the world – football. Usain Bolt announced on Tuesday that he will be playing at the Old Trafford on June 10 as the captain of Soccer Aid against England.

Since the time he retired last year, Bolt had been wishing to change his profession and become a footballer, which he claimed was his ‘biggest dream’. In his Twitter post, Bolt said, “Excited to announce that I will be playing in @socceraid for @UNICEF_uk 2018 at Old Trafford on Sunday 10th June. Make sure you’re ready @robbiewilliams!”

Excited to announce that I will be playing in @socceraid for @UNICEF_uk 2018 at Old Trafford on Sunday 10th June. Make sure you’re ready @robbiewilliams! ???? pic.twitter.com/t2sDB1iLP8 — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) 27 February 2018

In the video, English singer Robbie Williams announces that Soccer Aid for Unicef is back with a new captain – Usain Bolt. The match will feature celebrities from all around the world. The match is aimed at supporting children in danger all around the world. Tickets can be booked at ManUnited.com/socceraid.

In a previous interview, Bolt had said that the idea of playing football makes him nervous. “Bolt added that the idea of playing professional football makes him nervous. “It makes me nervous. I don’t get nervous but this is different, this is football now. It’ll take time to adjust but once I play a few times I’ll get used to it,” he said.

Bolt is the only sprinter to capture 100 and 200 meter track titles at three consecutive Olympics. He holds the world record of 9.58 seconds in the 100m and 19.19 in the 200m – both set in Berlin in 2009.

