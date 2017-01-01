Usain Bolt calls into Manchester United TV

Mandy Henry still looked disbelieving as Usain Bolt delivered his post-match analysis. Mandy Henry still looked disbelieving as Usain Bolt delivered his post-match analysis.

Manchester United’s in-house television channel received a shock when Usain Bolt called up to discuss Saturday’s 2-1 win over Middlesbrough in the English Premier League.

In the post-match phone-in , MUTV presenter Mandy Henry introduced the next caller as a “Usain from Jamaica” but then added: “It’s not Usain Bolt is it?”

The six-time Olympic champion replied: “It is Usain Bolt”.

Henry still looked disbelieving as Bolt delivered his post-match analysis.

“They came through like the old Manchester United,” Bolt said. “They came through and pushed on and persevered, the Manchester United way. It was a great match, I am very happy about this.”

The Jamaican sprinter tweeted to confirm he was the caller and Henry replied : “Sorry Usain – we didn’t think it was you! Enjoy your celebrations in Jamaica & call again after West Ham on Monday night!”