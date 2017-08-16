Latest news
  United States defender John Anthony Brooks out three months with thigh injury

United States defender John Anthony Brooks out three months with thigh injury

John Anthony Brooks joined Wolfsburg in the off-season for a reported fee of 20 million euros ($22.4 million) from Bundesliga rival Hertha Berlin in a record transfer for an American player.

August 16, 2017
John Anthony Brooks has been ruled out for around three months with a thigh injury.
United States defender John Anthony Brooks has been ruled out for around three months with a thigh injury sustained on his competitive debut for Wolfsburg.

The Bundesliga side says tests on Tuesday and Wednesday revealed that Brooks tore a tendon in his right thigh in Saturday’s German Cup win over fourth-tier club Eintracht Norderstedt. Brooks went off in the 37th minute after a challenge.

Wolfsburg sporting director Olaf Rebbe says, “That’s a big blow for him and the club. We had closed this hole in our defence.”

Brooks joined Wolfsburg in the off-season for a reported fee of 20 million euros ($22.4 million) from Bundesliga rival Hertha Berlin in a record transfer for an American player.

