Uganda coach gives federation ultimatum over unpaid wages

Uganda coach Milutin Sredojevic has given the national football federation a final ultimatum to settle the $64,000 which he says it owes him in unpaid wages or he will leave.

Sredojevic said in a phone interview with The Associated Press that “the time has come for them to either pay my debt or we part company.”

Sredojevic said Saturday _ after guiding Uganda to a 5-1 win over South Sudan in an African Nations Championship qualifier _ that he was giving the federation 48 hours to pay up. He said then that he had eight job offers from other teams.

The coach and senior federation officials met Monday in an attempt to resolve the issue but that seemingly didn’t work out.

Sredojevic, who is from Serbia, helped end a 39-year drought for Uganda when it qualified for the African Cup of Nations earlier this year for the first time since 1978.

He has been linked with a return for a second spell as coach of South African club Orlando Pirates.

Uganda next faces Egypt in a 2018 World Cup qualifier on Aug. 31.

