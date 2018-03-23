UEFA to pay solidarity and bonus fees to Nations League teams

Presents Latest News

By: Reuters | Published: March 23, 2018 11:07 pm
The inaugural UEFA Nations League will pay up to 76.25 million euros ($94 million) in solidarity and bonus fees to the 55 teams participating in the competition, European soccer’s governing body said on Friday.

The 12 strongest teams based on UEFA rankings — divided into four groups of three in League A — will each receive 1.5 million euros in solidarity fees while each group winner will be given an additional 1.5 million euros as a bonus.

The four group winners from League A will then compete for the UEFA Nations League trophy next June and stand to gain a further 4.5 million if they win the title — taking the maximum amount they can earn to 7.5 million euros, UEFA added.

League B teams can earn a maximum of 2 million euros while League C teams can pocket a maximum of 1.5 million euros. League D teams, the lowest tier of the competition, can earn a maximum of 1 million euros in solidarity and bonus fees.

The four-tier tournament that UEFA has introduced to replace international friendlies will run alongside the traditional European championship qualifiers.

Group matches in all four divisions will be played between September and November this year.

