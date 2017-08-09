UEFA Super Cup: Romelu Lukaku joins illustrious list of debut scorers for Manchester United

Latest News
Romelu Lukaku was the only saving grace for the Red Devils as the Belgian footballer joins an illustrious list of debut scorers for Manchester United which includes Van Nistelrooy, Wayne Rooney, Ole Gunnar Solskjær, Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Published:August 9, 2017 10:33 am
Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring their first goal.
Jose Mourinho used all his three new signings Romelu Lukaku, Victor Lindelof and Nemanja Matic in the UEFA Super Cup against Spanish champions Real Madrid on Sunday but it was Lukaku who made his mark in his debut on Tuesday as they went down 2-1 against Los Blancos.

Lukaku was the only saving grace for United and the Belgian footballer joins an illustrious list of debut scorers for United which includes Van Nistelrooy, Wayne Rooney, Ole Gunnar Solskjær, Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

It was Lukaku’s first appearance in competitive football after a succesful pre-season for the Red Devils and he did not waste the chance to prove that he was worth the £145.7million signing from Everton.

The 24-year old shot a rebound after Paul Pogba’s header was stopped by Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas. He made up for the first half blunder when he was offside. Instead of waiting for his teammate to run clear, the striker brought the attack to an end by running onto the ball.

United will now begin their Premier League with a match against West Ham on Sunday.

