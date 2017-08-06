UEFA Super Cup: New signings to look out for in Manchester United-Real Madrid clash

Theo Hernandez and Romelu Lukaku are among the new signings for Real Madrid and Manchester United respectively. Theo Hernandez and Romelu Lukaku are among the new signings for Real Madrid and Manchester United respectively.

Manchester United and Real Madrid – the two major clubs of the most popular football leagues in the world – are set to clash against each other on Tuesday. Even though Cristiano Ronaldo’s former and current clubs faced each other last month in the pre-season, a few things have changed since then like additions to the teams and transfers from them.

Here are new players to look out for in the most popular match of the pre-season:

REAL MADRID

Los Blancos are going to be without James Rodriguez and Alvaro Morata, the two players who were key in the Spanish team’s campaign last season in the later stages. The team, however, has not invested much in signings, having signed only two players this season.

Theo Hernández

Real Madrid signed Theo Hernández from Atletico for an initial €24m. However, Theo might not be regarded a first-team regular as he has never made a competitive appearance for Atlético despite being with the club since the age of 11.

Dani Ceballos

Dani Ceballos, the star of the Euro Under-21, has been signed by Real Madrid for €18m from Real Betis. He is being touted as Luka Modric’s heir. The 20-year old won the Player of the Tournament award as Spain reached the European Under-21 Championship final this summer. Madrid beat off competition from rivals Barcelona to clinch his signature.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Romelu Lukaku

As celebrated United player Wayne Rooney left for his boyhood club Everton, United bought Romelu Lukaku on a five-year contract in a £75m signing to fill the void that Rooney left. The 24-year old can be the new attacking threat for the Old Trafford side.

Nemanja Matic

Nemanja Matic completed his £40 million move from Chelsea to Manchester United to reunite with Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford. Tried and tested in the Premier League, Matic could turn out to be United’s most successful signing this season.

Victor Lindelof

Defender Victor Lindelof has been signed by the Premier League club for £31m from Benfica. But his challenge on Real Madrid left-back Theo Hernandez that made them give away a penalty in pre-season friendly drew Mourinho a lot of criticism for hiring him.

Theo Richardson

The 18-year old goalkeeper Theo Richardson signed a deal with United from Leeds after impressing on trial at the Old Trafford. He will compete with the likes of Kieran O’Hara and Dean Henderson for a starting berth.

Largie Ramazani

Belgian striker Largie Ramazani, who is only 16, is understood to have joined the club on a four-year deal after impressing scouts.

