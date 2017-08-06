UEFA Super Cup: Jose Mourinho faces defensive woes ahead of Real Madrid clash

Soccer Football – Sampdoria vs Manchester United – Pre Season Friendly – Dublin, Ireland – August 2, 2017 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho before the match REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne optaID:avv670bedsa5b8p4uzfvyawh5 Soccer Football – Sampdoria vs Manchester United – Pre Season Friendly – Dublin, Ireland – August 2, 2017 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho before the match REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne optaID:avv670bedsa5b8p4uzfvyawh5

“Has he (Victor Lindelof) made some mistakes? Yes, he has. The one against Real Madrid, if I am real, it’s the one that would concern me… Lindelof did not realise that he was so late on the challenge to gave the penalty away and carried forward with it. That would concern me,” former Liverpool defender Steve Nicol said in a recent interview.

It was nasty challenge on Real Madrid left-back Theo Hernandez by the newly-bought Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof that saw his side giving away a penalty in a friendly fixture between the two sides at Levi’s Stadium in California. From the standards of a friendly fixture, it was a challenge, well, too extreme (after all it was a game in which both the sides were literally escorted on the field by Ronald McDonald).

The disastrous performances in the pre-season have left critics wondering if Manchester United has made a mistake by signing the 23-year old Swede from Benfica. Known as “The Iceman” because of his cool and calm nature, Lindelof before his arrival was compared with United’s former Defensive maestro Nemanja Vidic. But after a horrid pre-season, fans are having to use Vidic comparison to defend his performances (Vidic too saw a tough start to his United campaign).

Amid all the doubts, Jose Mourinho’s side are gearing up for a tough opponent in Real Madrid on Tuesday for the UEFA Super Cup. And for Lindelof, it is an opportunity to make amends for his pre-season fiasco. Unfortunately for the young defender, the defensive woes for the Red Devils does not end with him.

United’s trusted center-back Eric Bailly has received a three-match ban from European tournaments, after he received a red card in last season Europa League clash against Celta Vigo, and will not play a part on Tuesday. Moreover, Phil Jones, who partnered with Marcus Rojo last season to give a sustainable, if not supreme, central defensive unit to the side, has been handed a two UEFA match ban for abusing a doping official at Europa League final clash against Ajax.

Even though United has appealed the decision, and reports suggest the decision might come in the Red Devil’s favour, the final judgment will come on May 7, just a day before the game, and United cannot take the risk of not preparing for an alternative.

But alternatives are not too promising either for Mourinho’s side. Against the quality of attacking prowess available with Zinedine Zidane’s side, United may have to field out-of-form Chris Smalling along with Lindelof, owing to knee injury sustained by Rojo last year that will see him out of action at least till September. The manager might even think about placing Blind at central defence, but it would leave him with no solid left back to play along with, as Luke Shaw is also out with injury.

While Matteo Darmian has become new dependable option for Mourinho of late at the position, the trio of Lindelof, Blind and Darmian, hardly promise a solid defensive unit. Moreover, the 27-year old Italian defender might not be a favourable option for the manager owing to his weak crossing abilities. Mourinho will most likely employ Blind at his favourable left-back position with “experience” but out-of-form Smalling at centre along with Lindelof.

The Champion League winners Real Madrid have an opportunity to become the only team to win two consecutive UEFA Super Cup trophies since Inter Milan won it 1989 and 1990 and Zidane will give everything to accomplish the feat. Recent visuals of Cristiano Ronaldo’s training sessions hint that the Portuguese star might be part of the team set-up at the clash. Against the likes of Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Luka Modric and possible Gareth Bale, United’s defence cannot afford to make the same mistakes as pre-season.

While Lindelof needs to buckle up and improve the timings of his challenges, Smalling needs to play a steady game to improve his confidence and try to re-establish faith among manage and fans. Blind is certain to have a hard game against the likes of Bale, Lucas Vasquez and/or Dani Carvajal. But the Dutch defender needs to sharpen his defensive skills, and prove to Mourinho he can retain his cool against tough oppositions. If United’s defence slip up again, Los Blancos will not let them take the victory through a penalty shootout this time around.

