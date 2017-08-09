UEFA Super Cup: Fans express anger at poor broadcasting

There was no time and score shown on the screens. (Source: Twitter) There was no time and score shown on the screens. (Source: Twitter)

It was the UEFA Super Cup final and inolved real football action after a long time. Excited fans were ready to watch the two clubs from English and Spanish league to battle it out. Everything was in place…except the broadcast.

After the half-time, commentary went missing, volume went down, score was not reflecting on the screens, and the time disappeared. Angry fans took to Twitter to lash out at the broadcasting channel in their respective countries, demanding why they were facing these issues.

Here are some of the tweets by fans:

Hey @TSN_Sports some commentary for the super cup would be great, m8ght wanna fix that on TSN3 — Kelly C (@kellz204) 8 August 2017

Which network did you guys buy the #SuperCup rights from @SuperSportTV? the commentary has been appalling — Malume Nelson (@TweetsByNelsonM) 8 August 2017

#SuperCup @SonyTenSports Please add the time bar with score .. — Vijay Natekar (@Vizzooo555) 8 August 2017

For those who could not enjoy the match due to bad broadcasting service, here is an update of the match. Real Madrid won the match against Manchester United in the UEFA Super Cup final with goals from Casemiro and Isco. Romelu Lukaku also scored in his proper debut match but it was not enough for United to win. While Real Madrid had won the Champions League trophy, Jose Mourinho’s side got the better of Ajax in the final of Europa League.

Real Madrid will now play El Clasico on Sunday while United begin their Premier League season.

