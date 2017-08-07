UEFA Super Cup: Cristiano Ronaldo included in Real Madrid squad against Manchester United

Latest News
Cristiano Ronaldo began training with Los Blancos on Saturday after being unavailable for the entire International Champions Cup in the United States. He is finally going to make an appearance in the Super Cup against his former club Manchester United.

Published:August 7, 2017 2:59 pm
Cristiano Ronaldo has been included in the Super Cup squad for Real Madrid. (Source: AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo is finally going to make an appearance after not being available for a single match that Real Madrid played in their pre-season tour. The Portugal star has been included in Zinedine Zidane’s squad against Europa League winners Manchester United on Tuesday in the Super Cup.

The 32-year old forward began training with Los Blancos on Saturday after being unavailable for the entire International Champions Cup in the United States. He was on a break with his girlfriend and family and recently reached Spain to appear in Court in a tax evasion case.

Ronaldo’s inclusion in the squad will be an advantage for the Champions League winners of 2017 after a lackluster pre-season tour where they faced four defeats. The Santiago Bernabeu side managed to win only one game through penalties against MLS All Stars in a friendly that included popular players like Kaka, Bastian Schweinsteiger among others.

In contrast, Jose Mourinho’s side has had a spectacular pre-season, winning all their matches except one against Barcelona.

Ronaldo was said to be particularly keen on the fixture against his former club. The squad also includes Gareth Bale, Sergio Ramos and Toni Kroos. The reigning La Liga champions will next face rivals Barcelona on Sunday for Spanish Super Cup in Camp Nou.

