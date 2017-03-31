UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin warns Serbia over hooligans

Aleksander Ceferin warned Serbia over fan riots. (Source: AP) Aleksander Ceferin warned Serbia over fan riots. (Source: AP)

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin has warned Serbia that its teams could be kicked out of European competitions because of fan riots and racist chants.

Ceferin says “it must be made clear that those people (hooligans) no longer can enter stadiums.”

He says “Serbia is in serious danger of being kicked out of competitions at some point. That would be a catastrophe for Serbian soccer.”

Fan violence in and outside stadiums and racist outbursts have been frequent in Serbia. A Brazilian playing for Partizan Belgrade left the field in tears after persistent racist chants during a game in February.

Last week, two Russian fans were hospitalized with serious injuries after being stabbed following a friendly soccer match between Red Star Belgrade and Spartak Moscow.

