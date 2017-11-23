UEFA fines Everton 30,000 Euros for fan punching opposition player

The melee started when Everton skipper Ashley Williams pushed Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes. (Source: Reuters) The melee started when Everton skipper Ashley Williams pushed Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes. (Source: Reuters)

UEFA has fined Everton 30,000 euros after a fan tried to punch an opposing team’s goalkeeper when a clash between players spilled toward the stands. UEFA says Everton was guilty of “aggressions by supporters against players” during a Europa League game against Lyon last month.

The fan was holding a child with one arm when he targeted Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes during the melee. Everton said it would ban the supporter from attending games. The melee started when Everton skipper Ashley Williams pushed Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes and the situation quickly escalated after Bertrand Traore confronted Williams near a part of the stands off the pitch.

Everton vs Lyon having a brawl mid game with fans getting involved 👊 @footbalIfights pic.twitter.com/gkvfIPy9jw — LIAM MALLY (@LiamMallinder) 19 October 2017

One Everton supporter, who was holding a child, appeared to push Lyon defender Mouctar Diakhaby in the midst of the ruckus. A video of that had gone viral on Twitter with the visibly agitated fan appearing inside the frame behind all the brawling players. Diakhaby, who looked like one of the players trying to pull away Traore, was the man closest to him and it looks like he punched the defender. Lyon were leading 1-0 at that point and Williams went on to equalise for Everton a few minutes later. But it wasn’t to be a good day at Goodison Park as Traore scored another to give Lyon a 2-1 win. It was just one of the many defeats for Everton in what has thus far been a disappointing season. They have been knocked out of the Europa League since then.

