Thursday, June 07, 2018
UEFA fines Besiktas for cat stopping Champions League match against Bayern Munich

UEFA charged Besiktas with "insufficient organisation" after referee Michael Oliver had to stop play in the second half against Bayern when a cat slipped past security and onto the pitch.

By: Reuters | Published: June 7, 2018 2:14:19 pm
UEFA said in a statement that Besiktas were also penalised for fans throwing objects and stairways being blocked at the Vodafone Park stadium in Istanbul. (Source: Reuters)
Turkish club Besiktas have been fined 34,000 euros ($40,120) by UEFA after a cat sneaked onto the pitch during the home leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie against Bayern Munich in March.

European soccer’s governing body charged Besiktas with “insufficient organisation” after referee Michael Oliver had to stop play in the second half against Bayern when a cat slipped past security and onto the pitch.

UEFA said in a statement that Besiktas were also penalised for fans throwing objects and stairways being blocked at the Vodafone Park stadium in Istanbul. German champions Bayern won the match 3-1 to go through to the quarter-finals with a 8-1 aggregate victory.

