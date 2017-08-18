Latest news

UEFA fine three teams as Hajduk Split and Everton wait

Following a crowd disturbance a day later at the Europa League game between Apollon and Aberdeen, the Cypriot club were fined 27,500 euros after fans set off fireworks and threw objects onto the pitch and for the behavior of their players.

Legia Warsaw, Apollon Limassol, Aberdeen, Champions League Hajduk Split and Everton are waiting for the UEFA observer’s report into their Europa League tie on Thursday. (Source: AP)
Legia Warsaw, Apollon Limassol, and Aberdeen have all been fined following crowd trouble this month, UEFA announced on Friday. The Polish club faced the heaviest penalty, a fine of 35,000 euros ($41,100) for “an illicit banner” and having stairways blocked at their Champions League qualification tie at home to Astana on August 2.

Aberdeen were fined 10,000 euros for crowd trouble and having no stewards traveling with their fans. Hajduk Split and Everton are waiting for the UEFA observer’s report into their Europa League tie on Thursday after television coverage showed visiting Croatian supporters surging towards home fans and causing a delay of four minutes.

