Only in Express

UEFA charges Spartak Moscow after flare fired at referee

The flare rocketed out of the section holding visiting Spartak fans early in its 1-1 draw with Slovenian champion Maribor on Wednesday. It landed in the center circle near German referee Denis Aytekin and burned out. The referee briefly stopped play.

By: AP | Nyon | Published:September 15, 2017 9:35 am
Spartak Moscow, UEFA, UEFA Champions League, Denis Aytekin UEFA’s options to punish Spartak Moscow include closing part or all of its stadium for a future game. (Source: Reuters)
Top News

Russian champion Spartak Moscow was charged by UEFA on Thursday after a fan fired a flare at the referee during a Champions League match. UEFA said its disciplinary panel will judge the case on Sept. 21.

UEFA’s options to punish Spartak include closing part or all of its stadium for a future game. Liverpool visits the Otkritie Arena a 2018 World Cup venue in Moscow on September 26.

The flare rocketed out of the section holding visiting Spartak fans early in its 1-1 draw with Slovenian champion Maribor on Wednesday.
It landed in the center circle near German referee Denis Aytekin and burned out. The referee briefly stopped play.

Slovenian police said late Wednesday that two Spartak fans had been arrested in connection with the use of flares at Ljudski Vrt Stadium. Police didn’t specify whether the two fans were suspected of firing the flare which landed near Aytekin.

UEFA also charged Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk with flare use by fans in its 2-1 win over Napoli. There were no charges for Napoli, whose fans fought with stewards at halftime.

“Nothing was mentioned in the official reports about Napoli fans and stewards, therefore no proceedings have been opened for this,” UEFA said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Most Read
    Live Cricket Scores & Results

    Best of Express

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
    • Zone A
    • Zone B
    No.
    Team
    P
    W
    L
    D
    Pts

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
    Sep 14, 201720:00 IST
    Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat
    27
    Zone A - Match 77
    FT
    27
    Match Tied
    Sep 15, 201720:00 IST
    Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
    VS
    Zone B - Match 78
    Sep 15, 201721:00 IST
    Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
    VS
    Zone A - Match 79

    Performing at home makes you feel like hero... this generation misses it 