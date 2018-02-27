UEFA charges Atlanta over Michy Batshuayi’s claims of racist chants by fans

Michy Batshuayi has alleged that Atlanta fans hurled racist chants against him. Michy Batshuayi has alleged that Atlanta fans hurled racist chants against him.

Just a few days after Borussia Dortmund striker Michy Batshuayi alleged that he was hurled with racist abuses by the fans during Europa League fixture against Atlanta on Thursday, UEFA has opened up disciplinary proceedings against Atalanta. Batshuayi, after the match, had alleged that the fans made “monkey noises” from the stands during the match. The 24-year old Belgian, who is on loan from Chelsea to the Bundesliga club, took to Twitter after the match and slammed those participating in the chants.

“2018 and still racists monkey noises in the stands… really. hope you have fun watching the rest of @EuropaLeague on TV while we are through. #SayNoToRacism #GoWatchBlackPanther,” he said.

Talking about the racism charges, Atlanta president Antonio Percassi said that thing such as this should never happen. “I’ll be honest, I didn’t hear them. If they did happen, then I am very sad and absolutely apologise to Batshuayi. This should never happen,” he said.

It is not the first time Atlanta fans have been accused of making racist chants. The Italian football club received one-game suspension of one-game stand closure following Napoli defender Kalidou Koulinbaly making similar allegations during a Serie A match.

The Europa League tie between Dortmund and Atlanta ended with a 1-1 draw with Marcel Schmelzer cancelling out Rafael Toloi’s opener for the Italians. The German club beat Atalanta 4-3 on aggregate on Thursday to advance to the round of 16.

Borussia Dortmund are currently placed at the second place of the Bundesliga table, 19 points behind the table-tipers Bayern Munich.

