Presents Latest News

UEFA charge Liverpool after fans attack Manchester City bus

Liverpool have been charged by European soccer's governing body with setting off fireworks, throwing objects, acts of damage and crowd disturbances.

By: Reuters | Updated: April 5, 2018 8:15:31 pm
Manchester City team bus is hit by missiles outside the stadium before the match. (Source: Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine)

UEFA opened disciplinary proceedings against Liverpool on Thursday, a day after fans threw bottles at Manchester City’s team bus ahead of their Champions League quarter-final first leg at Anfield.

Liverpool have been charged by European soccer’s governing body with setting off fireworks, throwing objects, acts of damage and crowd disturbances and the case will be dealt with by UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body on May 31.

Fans set off red flares and sang their club’s songs before the City coach arrived and beer cans and at least one bottle were thrown at the bus. Liverpool apologised to Manchester City for the incident.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

Share your thoughts
Live Cricket Scores & Results
Most Read

Best of Express

"It’s an exciting time, we are going to have a new coach and a new brand and culture" 