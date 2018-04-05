UEFA charge Liverpool after fans attack Manchester City bus

Manchester City team bus is hit by missiles outside the stadium before the match. (Source: Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine) Manchester City team bus is hit by missiles outside the stadium before the match. (Source: Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine)

UEFA opened disciplinary proceedings against Liverpool on Thursday, a day after fans threw bottles at Manchester City’s team bus ahead of their Champions League quarter-final first leg at Anfield.

Liverpool have been charged by European soccer’s governing body with setting off fireworks, throwing objects, acts of damage and crowd disturbances and the case will be dealt with by UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body on May 31.

Fans set off red flares and sang their club’s songs before the City coach arrived and beer cans and at least one bottle were thrown at the bus. Liverpool apologised to Manchester City for the incident.

City bus arrives at Anfield. A few cans, flares and bottles thrown at it. The smashed bottle (which you can see towards the end of the vid) nearly landed on my head, which would’ve served me right tbf pic.twitter.com/NgMep0LAhP — Sam Lee (@Sammy_Goal) 4 April 2018

