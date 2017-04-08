UEFA Champions League Trophy to reach Mumbai on April 10

Mumbai was chosen for the UEFA Champions League Trophy Tour through a contest by Heineken. Mumbai was chosen for the UEFA Champions League Trophy Tour through a contest by Heineken.

The city has been chosen as one of the stops of the UEFA Champions League Trophy Tour worldwide and the coveted silverware will be unveiled here on April 10.

The trophy, the most well known of all the club football prizes in the world, will be unveiled by the former UCL winner and Liverpool FC player Luis Garcia in the presence of Indian football star Sunil Chhetri at the Mahalaxami race course.

Mumbai was chosen for the UEFA Champions League Trophy Tour through a Twitter contest by Heineken across four cities — Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata.

The contest encouraged fans from each city to tweet, vote and compete for their chance to host the trophy.

Each city was given a specific hashtag, for example:

#ChampionTheTrophyBLR for Bangalore, #ChampionTheTrophyMUM for Mumbai and fans battled it out online with the maximum tweets to win the rights to unveil the trophy in their city.

The competition was close, but after days of continuous voting and tweeting, Mumbai emerged victorious.

The UCL Trophy will be in Mumbai for the first time in the programme’s eleven year history and the football fans here will get a chance of a lifetime to host and unveil European club football competition’s most coveted prize.

Post the unveiling, eight lucky fans chosen from a Twitter contest will get a chance to play a match with Garcia and Chhetri in a five-a-side football game on April 10 at the Turf Club.

Players will be assigned to team Garcia and team Chhetri. This year the UEFA Champions League Trophy Tour will stop in Jamaica, Panama, Colombia, Egypt, India and Vietnam.

