UEFA Champions League to be available for live streaming on Facebook in US

Fox Sports, on Tuesday, announced that it had partnered with social media giants Facebook to live stream selected matches of the 2017/18 season of UEFA Champions League. Fox said that, in accordance with the deal, two live matches per day will be aired from the group stages, four from the round of 16 and four quarter final fixtures will be available for livestreaming on Facebook to users in the US.

The move comes as a part of social media companies like Facebook and Twitter pushing more into live-streaming deals with sports broadcasters with an increasing number of younger audience relying on internet for watching matches. Facebook had also struck a deal with America’s Major League Baseball to show 20 of its league matches.

The deal covers only users in the US and it is as yet unclear if audience in other countries will be able to view the matches. According to Fox Sports, during this year’s UEFA Champions League final 34 million people engaged in 98 million interactions on Facebook. The UEFA Champions League is one of the most widely watched sporting events in the world. The final regularly draws a reported global average of 350 million viewers and features some of the biggest names in world football.

Real Madrid had won the tournament last season, making them the only side to have managed to defend their title since it was rechristened in 1992.

