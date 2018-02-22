UEFA Champions League: Sevilla thwarted by David De Gea in 0-0 draw vs Manchester United

The result left the tie open heading into next month’s second leg in Manchester. (Source: Reuters) The result left the tie open heading into next month’s second leg in Manchester. (Source: Reuters)

A solid performance by goalkeeper David De Gea helped Manchester United hold Sevilla to a 0-0 draw in their first-leg match in the last 16 of the Champions League on Wednesday.

The hosts played well and had most of the significant scoring chances but could not get past the Spanish goalkeeper.

Among De Gea’s saves was a spectacular one-handed reflex stop after a close-range header by Sevilla forward Luis Muriel just before halftime.

In one of United’s few chances, forward Romelu Lukaku had a goal disallowed for controlling the ball with his arm before finding the net from inside the area with about 10 minutes left.

The result left the tie open heading into next month’s second leg in Manchester, when Sevilla will be trying to make it to the quarterfinals for the first time and United will look to return to the last eight after three seasons.

