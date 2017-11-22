UEFA Champions League: Sevilla manager told players about cancer before inspired comeback against Liverpool

Sevilla drew 3-3 against Liverpool on Tuesday in a Champions League clash. Sevilla drew 3-3 against Liverpool on Tuesday in a Champions League clash.

Sadio Mane’s low corner found Philippe Coutinho who crossed the ball to Georginio Wijnaldum. The Dutch head the ball inside the six-yard box to Roberto Firmino, who squeezed it past Sevilla goalkeeper Sergio Rico. Sevilla 0-1 Liverpool.

It was a dream start for Jurgen Klopp’s men in a Champions League fixture against the Spanish side in an away game. A victory would have meant a direct booking to top 16 in the tournament. The attackers did not disappoint the German manager. A goal in the second minute of the game opened the floodgates. Twenty minutes later, Sadio Mane chipped in another, doubling the lead, with an assist from Firmino. The Brazilian, a few minutes later, scored his second goal of the night, taking the lead to 3-0 against Sevilla.

As the first half drew a close, the match looked over. It seemed the home side had no chance of making a comeback. But the La Liga side totally shifted the momentum in the second half.

Five minutes into the second half, Wissam Ben Yedder scored the first of the night for the home side. A few minutes later, the French striker converted a penalty to double the lead. A late goal in injury time by Guida Pizzaro spoiled the part for the Reds, as the match ended with 3-3 draw.

With such an unexpected turnaround, many wondered what did manager Eduardo Berizza tell his players to inspire them. According to reports, manager Eduardo Berizza, at half-time gave a lengthy speech to his players, in which he informed them he is suffering from cancer.

The official website of Sevilla football on Thursday confirmed that the Argentinian manager is suffering from prostate cancer. “Sevilla FC’s medical department has confirmed that First Team coach, Eduardo Berizzo, has been diagnosed with prostatic adenocarcinoma. Future medical tests will determine a course of treatment. Sevilla FC wants to show maximum support to its manager in these moments and wishes him a prompt recovery,” the statement said.

Berizzo, at a press conference after the match said, “In the first half we were worked up, in the second half we calmed ourselves down and we got the win against a difficult opponent that’s doing well in the table and strengthens us ahead of what’s to come.”

