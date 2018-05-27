Money is not the problem, I know what I give to the club, says Cristiano Ronaldo

Follow Us:
Sunday, May 27, 2018
Cristiano Ronaldo has not yet signed a new contract with Real Madrid and is rumoured to be making a move away from Real Madrid this year.

By: Sports Desk | Published: May 27, 2018 5:34:57 pm
IPL 2018, Real Madrid vs Liverpool Cristiano Ronaldo sparked transfer rumours after Real Madrid won Champions League final. (Source: Reuters)
Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo sparked transfer rumours after the side defeated Liverpool 3-1 to clinch third straight Champions League trophy. Speaking to television network beIN Sports, the Portugal international said “In the next few days I’ll give an answer to the fans who have always been by my side. It was beautiful to be at Real Madrid.”

With the club teammates including Sergio Ramos asking Ronaldo to explain his comments, the Real No. 7 said admitted that he spoke at the wrong time. “I spoke when I shouldn’t have done but something is going to happen. It wasn’t the right time, but I was honest,” he told reporters. He further added that he will address his remarks in a week. “In a week I’ll say something because the fans have always supported me and are in my heart. I don’t speak much, but when I speak, I speak,” he added.

The forward added that he could not control himself and he does not regret his words. “Obviously I have something to say, but it wasn’t the right time, although I don’t regret it, because I was honest. I’ve kept putting up with this but then I couldn’t control myself,” he said.

The 33-year old has still not signed a new contract with the club but he added that his grievances are not regarding money. “This has been coming for a long time. Money is not the problem. I’ve won five Champions Leagues, five Ballon d’Ors. I was already in history but now even more,” he said. “I’m not bothered because I know what I give to this club. I don’t want to erase this unique moment with my teammates who are real champions,” he added.

With the win, Ronaldo won his fifth Champions League trophy. He won his first one back in 2007-08 season and then won four trophies in last five years.

