Cristiano Ronaldo’s controversial late penalty mars Real Madrid win over Juventus; watch video

Cristiano Ronaldo converted a penalty deep in injury time against Juventus at Santiago Bernabeu to take Real Madrid into the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League. In what turned out to be a nervous home leg, after a 3-0 demolition of the Italian club at Juve Stadium, the Zinedine Zidane-led side were, shockingly, trailing 0-3 with the aggregate score of the fixture evenly poised 3-3. But just when it looked that the match will go into extra time, referee Michael Oliver blew his whistle and awarded a penalty to Los Blancos in the 4th minute of injury time when Mehdi Benatia’s challenge on Lucas Vazquez was deemed to be a penalty-worthy offence.

The decision to give the penalty raised several eyebrows with many complaining the decision was harsh. Vazquez went down under the challenge from behind and Oliver pointed to the spot to give Real Madrid a lifeline to avoid playing extra time and possibly penalties.

The debate regarding the penalty remains whether there was enough contact from Benatia to warrant the call. According to reports, Oliver had a look at his assistant referee before making the call. Whether Benatia touched the ball with his foot from the high kick does not matter if his knee or leg clattered into the back or shoulder before he touched the ball.

He was down before Benatia even laid a hand on him looool.

Take another look at this. Benatia clearly didn't touch the ball. He hit Vasquez on the chest and his torso

To make things worse for the Serie A club, Oliver sent off goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon for protesting against the decision. After a massive melee and delay to proceedings, Juventus’ second choice keeper Wojciech Szczęsny was brought on as a substitute to save the penalty. However, the former Arsenal manager couldn’t save Juventus.

Speaking on Italian TV after the match, Buffon slammed the English referee. “It was one-tenth of a penalty. I know the referee saw what he saw, but it was certainly a dubious incident. Not clear-cut. And a dubious incident at the 93rd minute when we had a clear penalty denied in the first leg, you cannot award that at this point,” he said.

Buffon, who may have played his final Champions League match, further added that the referee “destroyed dreams”. “The team gave it’s all, but a human being cannot destroy dreams like that at the end of an extraordinary comeback on a dubious situation. Clearly, you cannot have a heart in your chest, but a bag of rubbish. On top of that, if you don’t have the character to walk on a pitch like this in a stadium like this, you can sit in the stands with your wife, your kids, having your drink and eating crisps. You cannot ruin the dreams of a team. I could’ve told the referee anything at that moment, but he had to understand the degree of the disaster he was creating,” he said.

Real Madrid qualified to the semifinals with a 4-3 win on aggregate and will face either Bayern Munich, AS Roma or Liverpool. The draw will take place on Friday at 12 PM CET or 4.30 PM IST.

