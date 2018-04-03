UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane doesn’t want to hear talk of last year’s final

Real have not had the best of seasons as they are third in La Liga and finished behind Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League group stage. (Source: Reuters) Real have not had the best of seasons as they are third in La Liga and finished behind Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League group stage. (Source: Reuters)

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane dismissed any talk of comparisons with last year’s Champions League final against Juventus as his side prepared for Tuesday’s re-match with the Serie A champions.

“This has nothing to do with happened 10 months ago,” he told reporters after being asked to draw a parallel with the match which his side won 4-1 in Cardiff.

“What happened has happened, but now we have to think about this game and make sure we play well tomorrow,” he said ahead of their quarter-final first leg tie.

“We mustn’t think about that or other matches against Juventus because it doesn’t mean anything.”

Real have not had the best of seasons as they are third in La Liga and finished behind Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League group stage, but showed they are still a force to be reckoned with by beating Paris St Germain in the last 16.

